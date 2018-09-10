County Championship: Notts fight back after poor start against Essex

Essex bowler Jamie Porter reached 250 first-class wickets on the way to his 4-50 against Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 177: Slater 33; Porter 4-50, Quinn 3-37 Essex 133-5: Vijay 56; James 3-34 Nottinghamshire (1 pt) lead Essex (3 pts) by 44 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire fought back against Essex on day one at Trent Bridge.

The hosts started poorly with Kraigg Brathwaite trapped lbw by Jamie Porter (4-50) from the day's second ball.

Ben Slater top scored with 33, while Luke Fletcher (30) put on 45 for the 10th wicket with Mark Footitt (21 not out) as Notts were all out for 177.

Murali Vijay (56) hit a debut half-century in reply before he was removed by fellow debutant Lyndon James (3-34) as Essex closed 44 behind on 133-5.

After losing Brathwaite early on, Notts struggled to gain much traction and were reduced to 74-5 just before lunch with Porter and Matt Coles (3-62) doing the damage.

Matt Quinn (3-37) went on to pick up the wickets of Tom Moores and Samit Patel within four overs as Notts struggled looked in danger of being dismissed for fewer than 100.

But Luke Wood hit 27 from 30 balls before he was bowled by Porter, while Fletcher and Footitt, pushed the total past 150.

Essex went from 93-1 to 102-4 inside 10 balls late in the day as Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence - who fell to a stunning one-handed catch by Fletcher - and Ravi Bopara were dismissed in quick succession.

India opener Vijay, who played in the first two Tests of the current series against England, was fifth out and a third wicket for 19-year-old Worksop-born all-rounder James on his first-class debut.

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Lyndon James:

"I found out yesterday after training that I was going to play. My mum and dad were here and a couple of mates and my old school coach, so it was nice to have them watching.

"The first one did keep a bit low but as soon as it hit the pad I knew it was out. I turned round and when the finger went up I was buzzing - it's the type of thing you dream of.

"I've never seen a catch like that one from Luke (Fletcher), I've never seen anything like it and then he threw the ball away celebrating. Then Murali Vijay, I thought he hit it and so did Mooresy (Tom Moores). I had just been trying to find that spot and hope he'd nick one."

Essex bowler Jamie Porter:

"We are in a good position in the game. To bowl them out for just under 200 is slightly frustrating because we thought we could bowl them out for 130 or 140, but it wasn't the case.

"They are allowed partnerships and that's the way it goes. It isn't all in favour of the bowlers.

"There will be opportunities for the batters to score runs as well, but overall we are happy at the position we are in."