County Championship: Hampshire wrap up three-day win over Worcestershire

Hampshire bowler Kyle Abbott ended with match figures of 8-68

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Hampshire 191: Barnard 6-50 & 176: Alsop 64; Parnell 4-23, Tongue 4-38 Worcestershire 120 & 133: Whiteley 37; Abbott 6-39 Hampshire (19 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 114 runs Scorecard

Hampshire completed a 114-run victory over Worcestershire early on day three of their Championship game at New Road.

Kyle Abbott, who took a hat-trick late on day two, took one of the final two wickets required to end with 6-39.

Ross Whiteley was bowled without adding to his overnight 37 and Dale Steyn removed last man Wayne Parnell for 26 to finish the innings for 133.

Hampshire's win moved them back above Lancashire up to fifth in Division One, while Worcestershire remain bottom.

Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"In many ways, it has been a close encounter. I just think that probably we didn't start the game as well as we would have liked to have done. The first hour and a half, with overcast conditions on a misty morning, I don't think it quite happened and we didn't challenge as well as we could with the ball generally in that period.

"Also we dropped a couple of chances as well and this year, overall, one of the differences has been that we have put down one or two catches at vital times to key players.

"That has sometimes cost us a little bit. It is not through lack of preparation or effort or anything like that. It has happened and if we had caught a couple of catches early on the first morning, Hampshire, like in all the other three innings, could have been 20-4 quite easily.

"Maybe they would have been 70 runs less in their first innings and the game would have been so, so close."

Hampshire head coach Craig White told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was a great effort as on those low-scoring pitches, every run gained and every stop to save one in the field, it all adds up to a pretty good display.

"Getting to where we did in the first innings after a tricky morning was a good effort and then to take a 71-run lead into the second innings was crucial.

"There have been a lot of key performances, but generally a great team effort where everyone chipped in.

"When we're on form, we know we can match anyone. It's so close, six teams are in the relegation mix, so every point is crucial and it's going to be the same as last year. One or two points will be the difference and to get a victory is priceless at this time of the year."