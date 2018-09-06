England v India: Jonny Bairstow to keep wicket for hosts at The Oval

Jonny Bairstow gave an indication of his improved fitness on Wednesday when he took the gloves during practice

England v India, fifth Specsavers Test Venue: The Kia Oval. Date: 7-11 September. Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket for England in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval on Friday.

He will resume with the gloves after recovering from a broken finger sustained during the third Test.

The 28-year-old played solely as a batsman in England's fourth-Test victory in Southampton, with Jos Buttler standing in as his wicketkeeping replacement.

England - who lead the series 3-1 - have named an unchanged team.

Moeen Ali will continue at number three, where he was promoted ahead of captain Joe Root in the fourth Test.

Opener Alastair Cook is playing his final match before he retires from international cricket.

Speaking about the decision to give the gloves back to Bairstow, rather than sticking with Buttler, Root said: "We are very fortunate to be in a position where we have two quality keepers.

"More than anything, they both want us to win games of cricket. There have been no issues or problems in that department."

England: Cook, Jennings, Moeen, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler, Curran, Rashid, Broad, Anderson.