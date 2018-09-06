County Championship: Derbyshire ease to win over Glamorgan

By Nick Webb

BBC Wales Sport

Derbyshire seamer Tony Palladino
Tony Palladino joined Derbyshire in 2011 after spells with Suffolk and Essex
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three):
Derbyshire 251: Godleman 95 & 171: Hughes 57; Bull 3-36
Glamorgan 121: Palladino 6-29 & 132: Cooke 67; Andersson 4-25, Palladino 4-52
Derbyshire (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 169 runs
Scorecard

Derbyshire completed an emphatic third Championship win of the season by 169 runs as they bowled Glamorgan out for a paltry 132.

Debutant Martin Andersson (4-25) celebrated his 22nd birthday by running through the middle order after Tony Palladino caused early damage.

Palladino, 35, claimed his first 10-wicket match haul after a rain delay.

Vice-captain Chris Cooke (67) provided the only counter-attack for the struggling visitors.

The morning session was extended by 15 minutes with Glamorgan eight wickets down, but rain meant a wait of more than four hours before Derbyshire were able to finish the job.

It took them a further 10.5 overs as fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowled Cooke and Palladino had last man Michael Hogan caught for 11.

