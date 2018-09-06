County Championship: Derbyshire ease to win over Glamorgan

Tony Palladino joined Derbyshire in 2011 after spells with Suffolk and Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three): Derbyshire 251: Godleman 95 & 171: Hughes 57; Bull 3-36 Glamorgan 121: Palladino 6-29 & 132: Cooke 67; Andersson 4-25, Palladino 4-52 Derbyshire (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 169 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire completed an emphatic third Championship win of the season by 169 runs as they bowled Glamorgan out for a paltry 132.

Debutant Martin Andersson (4-25) celebrated his 22nd birthday by running through the middle order after Tony Palladino caused early damage.

Palladino, 35, claimed his first 10-wicket match haul after a rain delay.

Vice-captain Chris Cooke (67) provided the only counter-attack for the struggling visitors.

The morning session was extended by 15 minutes with Glamorgan eight wickets down, but rain meant a wait of more than four hours before Derbyshire were able to finish the job.

It took them a further 10.5 overs as fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowled Cooke and Palladino had last man Michael Hogan caught for 11.