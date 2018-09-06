County Championship: Ollie Robinson in wickets again as Sussex beat Leicestershire

Ollie Robinson celebrates a wicket for Sussex
Ollie Robinson bagged his second five-wicket haul to finish with match figures of 10-77
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day three):
Sussex 373 & 210: Jordan 54, Salt 35, Finch 35; Mike 5-37
Leicestershire 133 & 176: Ackermann 52; Robinson 5-43, Archer 3-44
Sussex (23 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 274 runs
Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson bagged his second five-wicket haul in as many days as promotion chasers Sussex beat Leicestershire by 274 runs.

Chris Jordan (54) earlier steered Sussex from 100-6 overnight to 210 all out, leaving the visitors 451 to win.

Robinson then followed up his first-innings 5-24 with 5-43 as the Foxes were dismissed for just 176.

Victory lifted Sussex up to second, 14 points clear of Kent, who are also pushing for a win against Northants.

