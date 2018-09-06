County Championship: Gloucestershire build lead but Middlesex retain hope

Tim Murtagh took two second-innings wickets to keep Middlesex in the contest at Bristol

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day three): Gloucestershire 296 & 87-4: Hammond 43*; Murtagh 2-20 Middlesex 242: Malan 62; Charlesworth 3-25 Gloucestershire (4 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 141 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire lead by 141 runs going into day four against Middlesex, with both sides retaining hopes of victory.

Tim Murtagh (2-20) dismissed Benny Howell and Gareth Roderick cheaply but Gloucestershire progressed to 87-4 at the close of play.

Opener Miles Hammond will resume on Friday unbeaten on 43.

Earlier, Middlesex ended their second innings on 242 all out, helped by lower-order runs from James Harris (35) and Ethan Bamber (27 not out).

Play was disrupted by bad light and drizzle during the afternoon session, but the match has progressed enough to leave all three results possible on the final day.