Alastair Cook: England opener 'cried' as he told team-mates of retirement

Alastair Cook has scored 12,254 runs and made 32 centuries in 160 Tests - all England records

Alastair Cook says he cried as he told England team-mates he was to retire from international cricket, a decision he had been considering for six months.

The opener, 33, will retire from England after the final Test against India, which starts on Friday.

Cook, who averages 18.62 runs in 2018, says he had lost his "mental edge".

"I was a couple of beers in, otherwise I would have cried more than I actually did," said Cook, who told the team after the fourth-Test win on Sunday.

Captain Joe Root was told before the victory - which gave England an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series - while Cook informed head coach Trevor Bayliss during the game.

"Over the last six months there have been signs in my mind this was going to happen," said England's highest Test run-scorer Cook.

"I had always had been mentally tough and had that edge to everything I've done and that edge had kind of gone."

