Pakistan v Australia (in UAE) 2018
September
29-2 Oct v Pakistan A, Dubai (ICC Academy) (07:00 BST)
October
7-11 1st Test, Dubai (International Stadium) (07:00 BST)
16-20 2nd Test, Abu Dhabi (07:00 BST)
24 1st Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (17:00 BST)
26 2nd Twenty20 international, Dubai (International Stadium) (d/n) (17:00 BST)
28 3rd Twenty20 international, Dubai (International Stadium) (d/n) (17:00 BST)
