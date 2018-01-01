Pakistan v Australia (in UAE) 2018

Australia's Matthew Wade and Peter Handscomb with Pakistan's Asad Shafiq

September

29-2 Oct v Pakistan A, Dubai (ICC Academy) (07:00 BST)

October

7-11 1st Test, Dubai (International Stadium) (07:00 BST)

16-20 2nd Test, Abu Dhabi (07:00 BST)

24 1st Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (17:00 BST)

26 2nd Twenty20 international, Dubai (International Stadium) (d/n) (17:00 BST)

28 3rd Twenty20 international, Dubai (International Stadium) (d/n) (17:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

