County Championship: Middlesex struggle against Gloucestershire despite Malan landmark

Ben Charlesworth has played England under-19 cricket but is in just his third first-class match for Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 296: Dent 82, Charlesworth 77*; Harris 3-64 Middlesex 182-7: Malan 62, Eskinazi 45; Charlesworth 3-21 Middlesex (2 pts) trail Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 114 runs Scorecard

Middlesex skipper Dawid Malan passed 10,000 first-class runs, making 62, but the day belonged to Gloucestershire's 17-year-old Ben Charlesworth.

Charlesworth resumed on 18 this morning and ended on 77 not out as Gloucestershire were dismissed for 296.

The Oxford-born teenager then took 3-21 as Middlesex struggled in their reply.

The top five all made double figures, including Stevie Eskinazi with 45, but Malan was out before close as Middlesex reached 182-7, still 114 behind.