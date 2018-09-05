County Championship: Sussex and Leicestershire share 18 wickets on crazy day at Hove

Ollie Robinson (centre) signed a new deal and celebrated with a five-wicket haul for Sussex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two): Sussex 373 & 100-6: Salt 35, Finch 35; Mike 2-21 Leicestershire 133: Parkinson 48; Robinson 5-24 Sussex (7 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 340 runs Scorecard

Eighteen wickets fell on a crazy day which ended with Sussex 100-6 in their second innings against Leicestershire.

Sussex, who will go into day three with a lead of 340, were all out for just 50 more runs added to their overnight 323.

Leicestershire recovered from 49-9 to reach 133, thanks to last-ball pair Mohammad Abbas' 32 runs and Callum Parkinson's 52-ball 48.

Phil Salt and Harry Finch both made 35 for Sussex, who toiled with the bat before bad light stopped play.

The home side could end up grateful for their day one exploits, racking up 323 runs before Wednesday's flurry of wickets.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson celebrated his new contract with 5-24 in Leicestershire's first innings.