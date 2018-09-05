County Championship: Tony Palladino puts Derbyshire on top against Glamorgan

Tony Palladino joined Derbyshire in 2011 after spells with Suffolk and Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two): Derbyshire 251: Godleman 95 & 171: Hughes 57; Bull 3-36 Glamorgan 121: Palladino 6-29 & 16-1 Derbyshire 5 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

A six-wicket rampage from Derbyshire seamer Tony Palladino put his side on top, with a first-innings lead of 130 looking decisive against Glamorgan.

The visitors ended the day on 16-1 in their second innings, chasing a formidable 302 to win on a variable Derby pitch.

Twenty-one wickets fell in the day as Glamorgan were skittled for 121, before dismissing Derbyshire for 171.

But Palladino's 6-29 was the decisive contribution of the day.

He followed up his 16th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket by bowling Glamorgan's South Africa debutant Stephen Cook in the last over of the day.

Earlier, the visitors lost their last eight first-innings wickets for just 38 runs, with David Lloyd's 25 the top score as their lack of confidence with the bat was exposed.

Derbyshire did not find batting much easier in their second innings as wickets fell regularly, Alex Hughes top-scoring with 57 while spinner Kieran Bull, 23, claimed 3-36 in his first county match for three years after injury problems.

Derbyshire seamer Tony Palladino told BBC Radio Derby:

"We'll still need to bowl well (on day three), because if you put it in bad areas you'll get put away. We've got to bowl like we did in the first innings and if we do that, we can do the job.

"But there's still nine wickets to get and we've got to make sure we're right on it and build up the pressure.

"The last few games we've started poorly, but we wanted to make sure the scoreboard was on our side and we always felt we could go bang-bang (taking wickets.) Cook's a very good, experienced player who can bat time so to get him tonight was a big one."

Glamorgan spinner Kieran Bull told BBC Sport Wales:

"It went really well (personally), it was a great feeling to be back after three years out and it was nice to get the reward for working hard.

"I just looked to enjoy it and grab the opportunity after being away for so long. I had an operation on my back which kept me out for a long time and follow-up issues, so it's nice to be healthy.

"In the second innings it started to turn a bit so it was in my comfort zone and what I do best. It's a tough chase but hopefully we can get stuck into it and win the game."