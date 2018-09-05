County Championship: Gary Ballance leads Yorkshire fightback against Notts

Gary Ballance has now scored 34 first-class centuries, including four in Tests for England

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 448: Slater 109, Duckett 80, Brathwaite 71; Waite 3-91, Bresnan 3-93 Yorkshire 258-4: Ballance 104, Kohler-Cadmore 57*; Patel 2-51 Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by 190 runs Scorecard

Gary Ballance scored his second century of the season as Yorkshire made a solid start after dismissing Nottinghamshire for 448 on day two at Trent Bridge.

Notts resumed on 332-7 and Samit Patel (54) and Matt Milnes (43) added 90 to help secure maximum batting points.

Adam Lyth went for nought in the first over of Yorkshire's reply, but Ballance and Harry Brook shared a stand of 78.

Ballance made 104 before being caught at short leg, but Tom Kohler-Cadmore (57 not out) steered them to 258-4.

Yorkshire began the game with the lowest batting bonus points total in Division One, and Ballance's hundred was only their third in 11 Championship matches this summer.

He raced to 50 from only 44 balls, with the help of 11 fours, and added nine further boundaries, but was unable to see it through to the close as he fell to Patel's left-arm spin.

He added 95 with Kohler-Cadmore, who brought up his 119-ball half-century shortly afterwards with four runs off Harry Gurney.

Earlier, Yorkshire were on the receiving end in the field during the morning session as Patel and Milnes produced a flurry of boundaries before both fell to leg-spinner Josh Poysden - the former disappointingly holing out at deep backward square from a rank long-hop.