Gareth Roderick: Gloucestershire wicketkeeper signs new two-year deal

Gareth Roderick.
Wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick was part of the Gloucestershire side that won the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2015

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper/batsman Gareth Roderick has signed a new two-year deal with the County Championship Division Two side.

Roderick has more than 200 first-class dismissals to his name, as well as scoring more than 4,000 runs.

The 27-year-old joined Gloucestershire in 2012 after impressing for Cheltenham in the West of England Premier League.

"It's an awesome squad to play in and a group that is ambitious and striving to keep improving," he said.

