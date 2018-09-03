Ben Raine: Durham re-sign all-rounder from Leicestershire

Ben Raine will be available for selection with Leicestershire for the remainder of the season

Durham have re-signed all-rounder Ben Raine on a three-year deal from fellow Division Two side Leicestershire.

The 26-year-old left Durham to join Leicestershire in 2013 and returns from the end of the current campaign on a deal that runs until the end of 2021.

Raine turned down a contract extension and requested to be released from the last year of his contract to return.

"I'm delighted to be returning home and signing for Durham," Raine told the club's official website.

"I'm passionate about the region and determined to help the club compete for silverware again.

"I'm extremely grateful to Leicestershire and the opportunity they have given me and for their understanding in me wanting to move back to the North East."

Raine has scored 1,922 first-class runs, which includes eight half-centuries, as well as taking 201 wickets.

He has also taken 72 wickets in 67 white-ball games and earlier this season scored a career-best 113 from 46 balls in the T20 Blast.