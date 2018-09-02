BBC Sport - England v India: Hosts win by 60 runs to secure series

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

England win the fourth Test at Southampton by 60 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

WATCH MORE: Curran takes final wicket as England secure series

WATCH MORE: 'The wicket they were absolutely desperate for' - Kohli falls for 58

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

