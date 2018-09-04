County Championship: Sussex on course for decent total v Leicestershire

Sussex pair Ben Brown and Chris Jordan added 110 for the seventh wicket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Sussex 323-8: Brown 60, Wells 58, Haines 56, Jordan 52*; Mike 3-57 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 3 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Four batsmen made fifties as Sussex reached 323-8 against Leicestershire on day one of their Division Two game.

Sussex, starting nine points behind second-placed Kent, started well with half-centuries from opener Tom Haines (56) and Luke Wells (58).

Leicestershire debutant Ben Mike (3-57) pegged the home side back before Ben Brown (60) and Chris Jordan (52 not out) added 110 for the seventh wicket.

Almost eight overs were lost before bad light at Hove forced an early close.