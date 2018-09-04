County Championship: Billy Godleman rescues Derbyshire against Glamorgan

Billy Godleman had previous stints with Essex and Middlesex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day one): Derbyshire 251: Godleman 95; Wagg 3-36, van der Gugten 3-66 Glamorgan 20-0 Derbyshire 2 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman made 95 to steer his team to 251 all out after being put into bat in murky conditions by Glamorgan.

The visitors survived to the close, reaching 20-0 in six overs before bad light intervened.

Godleman was eighth out after a gritty knock off 178 balls, as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

He was one of the late victims for Graham Wagg (3-36), while Timm van Gugten claimed 3-66 on his return.

The home side did not help themselves by not playing shots for three of the first four wickets to fall under the floodlights, which were used all day.

The match features debuts for Derbyshire's young all-rounder Martin Andersson, on loan from Middlesex, and Glamorgan's South African Test opener Stephen Cook.

Derbyshire vice-captain Gary Wilson told BBC Sport Wales:

"I think it's pretty even, being put into bat on a tricky surface in those conditions, and we know it's going to spin later in the game, so hopefully if we can bowl well in the morning we'll be in a good position.

"The way Billy played was fantastic again, opening the batting in those conditions was certainly very tough. The amount of playing and missing in our innings, hopefully we can turn them into nicks in their innings.

"It was grey and overcast for most of the day, it was tricky to bat on but the boys applied themselves pretty well and (scoring) 250, we're definitely in the game."

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Sport Wales:

"There were periods where we didn't bowl very well and periods where we did bowl well in partnerships. For someone like Kieran Bull (1-33 in 14 overs of spin) to be out of the team for three years and bowl the way he did, it was fantastic to watch and he can play a big part in the second innings.

"Overall, we were pretty happy with (Derbyshire) 250 all out. Billy Godleman has done that against us a couple of times, he was very busy at the crease but taking some chances and on another day there were two run-out opportunities.

"Frustrating at Colwyn Bay (on his return to the Championship side), last week was really hard work after just bowling three-over spells in T20 but I'm relishing the opportunity and glad to get three wickets.

"It got a lot easier with the bat once the new ball had worn off, it's going to be tricky in the morning but we get through that and hopefully one of the batters will cash in."