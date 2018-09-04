County Championship: Worcestershire slump after Ed Barnard takes 6-50 against Hampshire

Barnard's 6-50 was his second six-wicket haul of 2018, to follow a career-best 6-37 against Somerset at Taunton in April

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Hampshire 191: Northeast 48, Barnard 6-50 Worcestershire 68-4: Mitchell 41 Worcestershire 3 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Scorecard

Worcestershire's England Lions all-rounder Ed Barnard was in the wickets again as he took 6-50 to bowl out Championship Division One relegation rivals Hampshire at New Road.

Barnard conjured up post-lunch figures of 9-3-21-5 as Hants slumped from 83-2 to 126-8 in the space of 12 overs, eventually being bowled out for 191.

Sam Northeast made 48 before being last out, a second wicket for Wayne Parnell.

But the Pears then slumped to 68-4 in reply, losing Daryl Mitchell for 41.

The wickets were shared among the Hampshire bowlers, including one for Worcestershire old boy Kyle Abbott, but the key one was opening batsman Mitchell.

The former skipper, who has a better personal career record against Hampshire than against any other first-class side, gave a return catch to West Indian Fidel Edwards just before a premature close of play, for bad light.

Earlier, in one of his last games before retirement, Hampshire's Jimmy Adams hit six fours in his 31, in a stand of 59 for the second wicket with debutant Oliver Soames (25).

The visitors were then indebted to former Kent captain Northeast - a target for Worcestershire last winter - in his 42-run ninth-wicket stand with South Africa paceman Dale Steyn (25).

Hampshire began the game sixth in Division One, just eight points clear of bottom club Worcestershire.

Pears all-rounder Ed Barnard told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We ended up pretty happy We were maybe slightly disappointed with the first hour or so this morning. We probably had the best of the conditions and didn't quite utilise them as we would have liked.

"But we came back strongly in the second session and have managed not to lose too many wickets. That was a real tough session for the batters to go out and face those 20 odd overs.

"Overall, we are pretty pleased. I think we would have liked to bowl them out for 150 or so but we kept them under a bonus point which is massive with where we are in the table. Hopefully we can go on and get a bit of a lead tomorrow and bowl them out again.

"What was different about my second spell? I was just a little bit more consistent. I just got it in the right area and all the nicks seemed to go to hand. Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington probably bowled a little bit better than me at times and could have had a lot more rewards.

Hampshire opening batsman Oliver Soames:

"Looking at the conditions beforehand, we wouldn't have expected to be in this position. But the pitch is lively and there is enough there for the bowlers.

"The game is moving quite quickly forward and hopefully we can finish off the job tomorrow morning. We are in a strong position. Our bowlers have shown there is still a lot in the pitch.

"I knew I was playing the day before. I had just got off the bus at Bristol Services and was told I would be making my debut.

"It was tricky conditions but I enjoyed it. I don't mind playing and missing a lot. As long as I'm there at the end, I don't mind how the runs come and I was trying to soak up every minute."