County Championship: Ben Slater & Ben Duckett shine for Notts against Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 332-7: Slater 109, Duckett 80, Brathwaite 71; Waite 3-72 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Opener Ben Slater marked his first home Championship game for Notts by scoring 109 before Yorkshire fought back on day one at Trent Bridge.

Slater, who hit 19 fours in his three-hour innings, put on 182 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite (71).

Both departed, along with Jake Libby, in the space of six overs as Matthew Waite (3-72) reduced Notts to 205-3.

Debutant Ben Duckett made 80 off 89 deliveries before they lost wickets to the new ball to reach stumps on 332-7.

A back injury meant Yorkshire were without all-rounder David Willey, so Adam Lyth stepped up as their fifth captain in a Championship game this summer and then spent 56 overs waiting for his side's first breakthrough.

Slater, signed from Derbyshire, was dropped on six by Waite off Jack Brooks, but went on to better his previous highest score of the summer of 99, putting away a full toss from Josh Poysden to bring up a 162-ball century.

The left-hander was eventually caught behind down the leg side as Waite's three-wicket burst threatened to check the fourth-placed home side's progress.

The first six scoring strokes by Duckett - signed from Northants last week - were all fours, as he and Steven Mullaney (39) added 87.

Duckett hit 14 of Nottinghamshire's 57 boundaries, but eventually went for one attacking shot too many, edging Tim Bresnan (2-61) to the wicketkeeper.

Notts home debutant Ben Slater told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It's all a little bit surreal right now and probably won't sink in for a couple of days. It's a dream start for me. I couldn't have wished for anything better. The family were here. It makes it extra special that Mum, Dad, Gran and Grandad were here to see it.

"We did well to get through the first session. They bowled well and, the way Kraigg played, we just dug in and fought hard to get through to lunch. I played and missed a few times but thankfully didn't nick any.

"Me and Kraigg have only known each other for a week but the more time we spent out there together the more we know about each other. He's so good to bat with because he's so chilled."

Yorkshire stand-in skipper Adam Lyth:

"At the end of the day, we have toiled hard and probably we didn't get the rewards early on for how we have bowled.

"Tim Bresnan and young Matthew Waite were outstanding. We could have easily had them two, three or four down early on for 120.

"Those two, Slater and Brathwaite, batted really well. But, at the back end we have come back strong. If we can get three wickets early and get them out for 350-360 it will have turned out not so bad."