BBC Sport - England v India: India captain Virat Kohli falls for 58 off bowling of Moeen Ali
'The wicket they were absolutely desperate for' - Kohli falls for 58
- From the section Cricket
Virat Kohli is caught at short leg by Alastair Cook off the bowling of Moeen Ali for 58 to leave India 123-4 chasing 245 to win the fourth Test and level the five-game series at 2-2.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day four - in-play clips, radio and text
WATCH MORE: 'Super bit of bowling' - Broad bowls Rahul for duck
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired