BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli reaches half-century

'Another hugely important knock' - Kohli frustrates England with half-century

Virat Kohli frustrates England by reaching his 19th Test half-century as India try to chase 245 to win the fourth Test and level the five-game series at 2-2.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day four - in-play clips, radio and text

'Another hugely important knock' - Kohli frustrates England with half-century

