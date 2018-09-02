Jimmy Adams: Former Hampshire captain to retire from professional cricket

Jimmy Adams has scored a total of 19,601 runs in all formats in his 16-year career

Hampshire batsman Jimmy Adams will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2018 season.

The 37-year-old, who turns 38 this month, has scored 19,601 runs across all formats for his home county.

Adams, who has served as club captain, won three 50-over competition finals and two T20 titles with Hampshire.

"I never thought I would end up having the honour of representing this wonderful club for the last 16 years," said the Winchester-born opener.

"I have made great friendships and shared some fantastic experiences in that time," added Adams, who captained his home county between 2012 to 2015. "I'm immensely proud of what the club has accomplished."

Director of cricket Giles White added: "Jimmy has been an integral part of the club since he made his debut in 2002. He'll be greatly missed both professionally and personally.

"He has been a wholehearted and selfless cricketer who's had a wide-ranging influence both on and off the field."