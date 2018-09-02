England v India: Virat Kohli says tourists 'won't fold' in final Test after series defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device England beat India by 60 runs to secure series

Captain Virat Kohli says India "won't fold" in the final match after England secured a series win with victory in the fourth Test.

England took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series by dismissing the tourists for 184 to claim a 60-run victory in Southampton.

"Both sides have gone at each other with intensity. We will go with the same intensity," said Kohli.

The fifth Test at The Oval starts on Friday.

Set 245 for victory after England were bowled out for 271 on Sunday morning, India fell to 22-3 before Kohli added 101 with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 51.

But once Kohli was removed by Moeen Ali for 58 shortly before tea, India lost their last seven wickets for 61 runs.

Kohli, 29, said his side "did not make too many mistakes" in their chase but were "not good enough" against a "relentless" England bowling attack.

"Because they didn't let us get away at the start, we were always under the pump," he said.

"It was getting really competitive in my partnership with Rahane and it was tough for England, but they pulled it back and credit has to go to them."

'The wicket they were absolutely desperate for' - Kohli falls for 58

After a tense 31-run defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston, world number one side India were thrashed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's before winning by 203 runs at Trent Bridge.

Kohli has scored 544 runs at an average of 68.00 in the series, more than double the next highest run-scorer - England's Jos Buttler, with 260.

"When you're going see-saw in every game, apart from Lord's, then you understand that it was a competitive and hard-fought series win for England," said Kohli.

"The scorecard does not always reflect how the series has gone because it only puts in wins and losses."

India are unbeaten in Test series at home since losing to England in 2013 but this is their second series defeat abroad this year after losing 2-1 in South Africa.

"We need to be a bit more expressive and fearless, especially at the beginning of a long series," said Kohli.

"We don't need to prove to anyone that we have the ability because not many teams come close to us when we play at home.

"But to make the home sides earn victories against us is a huge boost for us."