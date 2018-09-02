BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad bowls KL Rahul for duck
'Super bit of bowling' - Broad bowls Rahul for duck
- From the section Cricket
England's Stuart Broad bowls KL Rahul for a duck to leave India 4-1, chasing 245 to level the five-game Test series at 2-2.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day four - in-play clips, radio and text
WATCH MORE: Broad out first ball of day as England set India 245 target
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired