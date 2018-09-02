BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran run out for 46 to set India target of 245

Sam Curran is run out for 46 as England are bowled out for 271 in the fourth Test at Southampton, leaving India chasing 245 to level the five-game series at 2-2.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day four - in-play clips, radio and text

WATCH MORE: Broad out first ball of day as England set India 245 target

Available to UK users only.

