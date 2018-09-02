BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad falls to first ball of day
Broad falls to first ball of day
- From the section Cricket
England's Stuart Broad edges India's Mohammed Shami behind off the first ball of day four in the fourth Test at Southampton.
