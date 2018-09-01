England v India: Jonny Bairstow sulking over not keeping wicket - Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device England v India: Hosts battle to earn lead of 233

England's Jonny Bairstow is "sulking" because he is not keeping wicket in the fourth Test against India, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

Bairstow, who fractured a finger when keeping in the third Test at Trent Bridge, is playing as a specialist batsman at Southampton.

He made six in the first innings and was bowled first ball on day three.

"I'm not sure where Jonny's mentality is," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"It looks like he's got the 'poor old me's' because he wants to be keeping."

Bairstow also made a golden duck in the second innings of the defeat at Trent Bridge, batting down the order with a broken middle finger on his left hand.

Jos Buttler, who is keeping at Southampton, made 69 as England closed day on 280-6, a lead of 233.

Bairstow 'not good enough to bat higher than seven'

Bairstow, who has made all five of his Test centuries as a keeper, said he wanted to keep at Southampton if passed fit.

He was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings and had his leg stump removed by Mohammed Shami as he attempted to drive the first ball after lunch on day three.

Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests, said: "If he's going to be a batsman he is going to have to bat up the order. You can't just be a batsman but bat in the middle order where he wants to.

"He's just got to have a look in the mirror, ask himself a couple of questions and get his mentality back on track."

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott added: "Bairstow is a number seven at Test level. He's not good enough to bat higher than that."

Bairstow has been fantastic - Buttler

Buttler, who was recalled as a specialist batsman at the start of the summer, took the gloves after Bairstow was injured at Trent Bridge and was named as keeper at Southampton.

"We've played a lot of cricket together both with him wicketkeeping or me wicketkeeping - in one-dayers and Test matches - and it has not been a problem at all," said Buttler, England's regular one-day keeper.

"Jonny's not fit to keep in this match, which is frustrating for him because he has been fantastic in the last few years for England.

"Whatever happens moving forward doesn't affect me or Jonny.

"For me, being back in the Test side is fantastic, so gloves on or not doesn't matter."

England lead 2-1 in the five-Test series.