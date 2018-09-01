BBC Sport - England v India: Hosts battle to earn lead of 233
Highlights - England battle to earn lead of 233
- From the section Cricket
England fought through the third day to finish on 260-8 and earn a lead of 233 to leave the fourth Test against India wonderfully poised in Southampton.
REPORT: Jos Buttler helps hosts open up 233-run lead
WATCH MORE: 'He's miles out' - Root run out in mix-up with Stokes
