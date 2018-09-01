BBC Sport - England v India: Adil Rashid caught off the last ball of the day
'Oh, man!' - Rashid falls to last ball of the day
- From the section Cricket
England's Adil Rashid falls off the last ball of the third day to leave the hosts with a lead of 233 over India in the fourth Test at Southampton.
