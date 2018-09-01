BBC Sport - England v India: Adil Rashid caught off the last ball of the day

'Oh, man!' - Rashid falls to last ball of the day

England's Adil Rashid falls off the last ball of the third day to leave the hosts with a lead of 233 over India in the fourth Test at Southampton.

REPORT: Jos Buttler helps hosts open up 233-run lead

WATCH MORE: 'He's miles out' - Root run out in mix-up with Stokes

