Northern Ireland club cricket: Waringstown retain Irish Senior Cup

Shaheen Khan played a leading role as Waringstown beat Merrion

Waringstown have retained the Irish Senior Cup with an 85-run victory over Merrion in the final at Stormont.

James Hall hit 74 runs and Shaheen Khan scored 71 as the Co. Down side posted 264-7 in their 50 overs.

It is the Villagers' third Irish Senior Cup success in four years, after they defeated Merrion and The Hills in the 2015 and 2017 finals.

Merrion's bowlers were not allowed to settle as Hall and James McCollum (54) put on a 127-run partnership.

Skipper Dominick Joyce used seven bowlers, with John Anderson claiming the best figures with 3-28.

The Dublin outfit lost wickets at regular intervals in reply and were in danger at 68-3 before Michael Lewis and Tyrone Kane delivered 45 together to salvage some hope.

Lewis fell for 46 after he edged Gary Kidd behind to Marcus McLean.

Kane and Jack Carty then fell in quick succession as Lee Nelson and Kyle McCallan picked up the wickets, with Merrion bowled out for 179.

Khan was the pick of the Waringstown bowlers as he took 2-23 to win the man-of-the-match award.

The victory was their sixth Irish Senior Cup success, making them the most successful club in Irish cricket history, surpassing North County who have won five.