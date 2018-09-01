County Championship: Kent beat Derbyshire to climb to second in Division Two

Following his first-innings century, Joe Denly's 4-36 was his career-best first-class bowling figures

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day four): Kent 561: Denly 106 and 110-4: Crawley 34 Derbyshire 400& 270: Hosein 66*, Lace 43; Denly 4-36, Riley 4-68 Kent (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (5 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Kent improved their hopes of promotion from Division Two as they beat Derbyshire by six wickets to climb above Sussex to second in the table.

Derbyshire, 83-2 overnight, did not look like delaying Kent's victory too long when they went to lunch on 167-6

But Harvey Hosein shared half-century stands with both Hardus Viljeon and Tony Palladino to reach a total of 270.

That set Kent 109 to win in 28 overs and Zak Crawley's 34 led them to 110-4 with more than eight overs to spare.

Part-time spinner Joe Denly's 4-36 at Derby surpassed his 3-24 against Warwickshire at Tunbridge Wells in June as his career-best first-class bowling figures, while Adam Riley also took four wickets for a mach haul of 7-146.

Derbyshire host bottom club Glamorgan in the next round of games starting on Tuesday, when Kent host Northants at Canterbury.

With four games to go, Kent are now nine points clear of third-placed Sussex - and 15 behind leaders Warwickshire, who they are scheduled to meet at Edgbaston in the final round of fixtures (24-27 September).

Kent head coach Matt Walker told BBC Radio Kent:

"That's probably the best win of the season for us. A proper four-day game. We had to put everything out on the park and to win makes me extremely proud and should make the lads really proud.

"It's been a long time since I saw a Kent performance like that, from ball one to the final knockings, the effort and commitment was just faultless.

"There are 16 days left of hard work [for us to get promoted]. It's not going to be straightforward, but we have to play the best cricket we can play and do this off our own back."