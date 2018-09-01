County Championship: Gloucestershire seal big win over Leicestershire

Ryan Higgins is Gloucestershire's leading Championship wicket-taker with 45

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day four): Gloucestershire 202 & 402-4 dec: Dent 214*; Ackermann 2-26 Leicestershire 111 & 165: Cosgrove 52; Higgins 4-28, Miles 3-44 Gloucestershire (20 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 328 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire medium-pacer Ryan Higgins took four wickets for the second time in the match as they beat Leicestershire by 328 runs at Bristol.

The visitors began the final day on 117-6 and were bowled out for 165 shortly before lunch.

Mark Cosgrove made 52, but was then caught behind down the leg-side off Higgins, who had match figures of 8-54.

The game ended when Mohammad Abbas fell to 17-year-old Ben Charlesworth, his maiden first-class wicket.

Gloucestershire's win was their third of the summer and moved them up to sixth in the Division Two table.

Leicestershire's fourth defeat was a major blow to their chances of claiming one of the two promotion places.

Cosgrove and Callum Parkinson were together for 13 overs at the start of play before the latter was caught lbw to Matt Taylor bowling around the wicket for 17.

Higgins then removed Cosgrove and Gavin Griffiths, but missed out on a five-wicket haul for the second time in the game when Abbas tried to slog Charlesworth's first delivery and edged to the keeper.