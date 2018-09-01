Glamorgan sign South Africa batsman Stephen Cook for season's end

Stephen Cook made his South Africa Test debut in 2016

Glamorgan have signed South Africa opening batsman Stephen Cook for the final four matches of the Championship season.

Cook, 35, will make his debut away to Derbyshire on Tuesday, 4 September.

He played in 11 Test matches between 2016 and 2017, scoring three centuries.

Cook takes over as official overseas player from Australia's Shaun Marsh, who managed just four Championship games because of international calls followed by a shoulder injury.

Usman Khawaja filled in for four matches, but Glamorgan have been without an overseas batsman as they fielded an inexperienced top order for their innings defeats against Durham and Warwickshire.

"We hope he'll bring runs and experience," Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've had some guys in at the deep end for a long period of time, we as a club believe in our plan for the future, but it will take time.

"Up until then we do need experienced players to complement our young players, to see what they're like on the field and to talk as mentors, and to create competition for places."

Cook played half the 2017 season for Durham, scoring 348 runs at an average of 26, and hit 274 at an average of 45 in the One-Day Cup.

His highest Championship score was 89 not out in Durham's win over Glamorgan at Chester-le-Street.

Cook's father Jimmy also played for South Africa, in the 1990s, and had three seasons at Somerset.