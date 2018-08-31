Ireland skipper William Porterfield says there are positives to take from the ODI series with Afghanistan despite losing out 2-1 to the tourists.

Afghanistan cruised to an eight-wicket victory on Friday at Stormont to clinch a series success.

Porterfield won the toss and elected to bat but Ireland were bowled out for just 124 before the Afghans reached 127-2 with over 26 overs to spare.