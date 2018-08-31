Afghanistan beat Ireland to win ODI series in Belfast

Afghanistan celebrate taking an Ireland wicket in the final ODI at Stormont on Friday

Third one-day international, Stormont Ireland 124 (36.1 overs): Wilson 23; Rashid 3-18, Alam 2-22 Afghanistan 127-2 (23.5 overs): Janat 57, Shahidi 34*; Rankin 1-30 Afghanistan won by eight wickets Scorecard

Afghanistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Ireland to clinch a 2-1 victory in the ODI series at Stormont.

Ireland were 34-1 before three wickets fell for five runs to spark a collapse and Gary Wilson (23) top-scored as the hosts were dismissed for just 124.

Rashid Khan took 3-18 in a sun-kissed Belfast and opener Ihsanullah Janat hit an unbeaten 57 as the tourists cruised to 127-2 with over 26 overs to spare.

Afghanistan won the opener before the Irish levelled the series on Wednesday.

Friday's decider was expected to be a tight encounter but it became a one-sided affair as Ireland struggled once again with the bat.

The three quick wickets of captain William Porterfield, who elected to bat first, Niall O'Brien and Andrew Balbirnie saw the Irish slip to 39-4.

Kevin O'Brien (16) and Wilson put on a 32-run partnership before the wickets began to tumble again and a total of 124 was always going be tough to defend.

Media playback is not supported on this device We let ourselves down - Porterfield

Spinner Rashid was ably backed up by Aftab Alam (2-22), Mohammed Nabi (2-26) and Gulbadin Naib (2-34).

The early dismissal of captain Mohammad Shahzad by Boyd Rankin left the Afghans at 3-1 to give Ireland a glimmer of hope.

Janat and Rahmat Shah Zurmatai (33) added 50 before Tim Murtagh (1-39) took the second and final wicket of the innings.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (34*) and Janat, who smacked two sixes, steered Afghanistan to an impressive win to follow up their 2-0 victory in last week's T20 series at Bready.