BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran removes Virat Kohli to claim 'big' wicket
'Big' wicket for England - Curran removes Kohli
- From the section Cricket
India captain Virat Kohli edges England's Sam Curran to slip to fall for 46 on day two of the fourth Test at Southampton.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day two - in-play clips, radio and text
WATCH MORE: Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan
