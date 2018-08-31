BBC Sport - England v India: Shikhar Dhawan is caught by Jos Buttler for Stuart Broad's second wicket
Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan
- From the section Cricket
England bowler Stuart Broad produces a delivery of "perfect line and length" to take India's Shikhar Dhawan caught behind for his second wicket of the morning session on day two of the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
WATCH MORE:Curran stars as England struggle on day one
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired