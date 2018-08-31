BBC Sport - England v India: Shikhar Dhawan is caught by Jos Buttler for Stuart Broad's second wicket

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

England bowler Stuart Broad produces a delivery of "perfect line and length" to take India's Shikhar Dhawan caught behind for his second wicket of the morning session on day two of the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

WATCH MORE:Curran stars as England struggle on day one

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

