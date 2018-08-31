BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook is 'flatlining' - Graham Gooch
Cook's batting is 'flatlining' - Gooch
England opener Alastair Cook's batting is "flatlining", says his former coach and ex-England captain Graham Gooch following another failure in the fourth Test against India.
Gooch, England's second highest Test run-scorer behind Cook, told BBC's Today programme: "I don’t see any improvements in his game."
