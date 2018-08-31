County Championship: Patel bowls Warwickshire to victory over Glamorgan

Jeetan Patel has played 24 Tests for New Zealand

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day three): Glamorgan 203 and 265: Smith 52*, Carlson 49; Patel 7-83 Warwickshire 503: Bell 204, Hain 61, Barker 58; Smith 3-98 Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by an innings and 35 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel led his side's victory charge as they finished Glamorgan off inside three days by an innings and 35 runs.

The off-spinner claimed his 800th first-class wicket and ended with figures of 7-83 as Glamorgan were out for 265 in their second innings.

Ruaidhri Smith made 52 not out in a late stand. Kiran Carlson hit 49.

Earlier Division Two leaders Warwickshire had stretched their first innings lead to 300.

Patel's figures were his best of the season as the Bears moved 24 points clear of promotion rivals Sussex, who lost to Middlesex.

Meanwhile Glamorgan suffered their seventh loss in eight games and their third successive innings defeat.

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel told BBC WM:

"We put another professional effort out there today. The attitude in the last two weeks has been outstanding and the results have shown.

"I was verging on the milestone (800 wickets) and I'm glad I got that out of the way so I could get on with the game, I wanted five (in the innings) then I realised I could get 10 in the game. But the guys at the other end did their job so I could keep attacking.

"We always wanted to win this division and that hasn't changed. If we've got a lead now then great, but it doesn't matter now, it matters at the end of the last game."

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft told BBC Sport Wales:

"We did well to get to 200 (in the first innings) because their seam attack bowled brilliantly, then we had a terrific opportunity with them on 87-3 (dropping Ian Bell) and Ian Bell went on to score 200.

"After that, they got too many runs and their attack today covered all bases with pace and top quality spin, though a lot of our players played encouragingly and really fought.

"There's still over 25% of the Championship season left, there's a lot of points we'll be doing our best to compete for."