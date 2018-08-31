County Championship: Gloucestershire's Chris Dent hits double ton against Leicestershire

Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent reached three figures for the first time this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day three): Gloucestershire 202 & 402-4 dec: Dent 214*; Ackermann 2-26 Leicestershire 111 & 117-6: Cosgrove 42*; Miles 3-36 Leicestershire (3 pts) need 377 more runs to beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) Scorecard

An unbeaten double century from Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent heaped more misery on Leicestershire.

After sharing a century stand with Miles Hammond on day two, Dent (214 not out) put on 112 with James Bracey (43) and 183 with Benny Howell (56).

The Bristol-born batsman hit 26 fours and two sixes as the hosts declared on 402-4 in their second innings.

Craig Miles took 3-36 and Ryan Higgins 2-14 as Leicestershire slipped to 117-6 at the close, needing 377 more to win.