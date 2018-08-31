County Championship: Gloucestershire's Chris Dent hits double ton against Leicestershire

Chris Dent
Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent reached three figures for the first time this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day three):
Gloucestershire 202 & 402-4 dec: Dent 214*; Ackermann 2-26
Leicestershire 111 & 117-6: Cosgrove 42*; Miles 3-36
Leicestershire (3 pts) need 377 more runs to beat Gloucestershire (4 pts)
Scorecard

An unbeaten double century from Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent heaped more misery on Leicestershire.

After sharing a century stand with Miles Hammond on day two, Dent (214 not out) put on 112 with James Bracey (43) and 183 with Benny Howell (56).

The Bristol-born batsman hit 26 fours and two sixes as the hosts declared on 402-4 in their second innings.

Craig Miles took 3-36 and Ryan Higgins 2-14 as Leicestershire slipped to 117-6 at the close, needing 377 more to win.

