County Championship: Somerset in commanding position at Headingley

Tom Abell hit 16 fours on his way to 132 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day three): Somerset 399 & 339-7d: Abell 132*, Hildreth 72, Gregory 57; Willey 3-72 Yorkshire 320 & 8-2: Gregory 2-3 Yorkshire (5 pts) need 411 runs to beat Somerset (6 pts) Scorecard

Tom Abell's first Championship century of the season and two quick Lewis Gregory wickets left Somerset firmly in the ascendency against Yorkshire.

Somerset skipper Abell made 132 not out before his side reduced Yorkshire to 8-2 in their second innings.

The visitors will need eight wickets on the final day as Yorkshire chase a nominal target of 419.

James Hildreth (72) and Gregory (57) also made half-centuries as Somerset declared their second innings on 339-7.

Following Somerset's declaration, Gregory removed Yorkshire's openers Adam Lyth and Harry Brook before the close.

The White Rose began the day by adding only 28 to their first-innings total. Josh Davey claimed 5-65 to give Somerset a 79-run lead.

Somerset slipped to 41-3 at lunch with Byrom, Trescothick and Pakistan international Azhar Ali all removed early.

Hildreth and Abell then shared a 135-run partnership to build a substantial lead before Hildreth and Steve Davies departed from the bowling of Lyth and Matt Fisher respectively.

Gregory showed his intent by launching a six off just his second ball on the way to a brisk 57.

Yorkshire had nine overs to negotiate but Gregory snuck one through Brook's defence to have former England Test opener Lyth caught behind.

Should Yorkshire slip to defeat they could find themselves in a relegation spot with four games to play.

Yorkshire's Andrew Hodd:

"We're coming second at the moment. I know it's a cliche, but we just have to take each ball as it comes. If we can get through that new ball - it's a new ball pitch as myself and Tom Kohler-Cadmore showed yesterday.

"Hopefully it flattens out and we can get a couple of big partnerships and they'll have to try something different.

"It's a similar situation to a T20 when you win defending a low score. If we can get out of it, it will give us a lot of momentum.

"There's still a lot of cricket to play for, and everyone seems to be plucking results out of the air at the moment, like Lancashire at Southport, who have beaten Worcester. Essex and Hampshire also looks interesting."

Somerset's Tom Abell:

"The way we wrapped up their first innings, it was a fantastic effort. and full credit to JD with his first five-for. He's been outstanding all season, This morning he was awesome. I'm really chuffed for him.

"To back it up with the bat, James Hildreth was phenomenal again, and Lewis Gregory. I've never seen anyone striking it as well as consistently as he is.

"Getting a hundred is a very special feeling. It's been a while for me, so it's a very proud day. I'm over the moon, and it's a bit of a monkey off the back.

"I'm quite happy with my season. I've been contributing in places, but scoring hundreds for Somerset is what I wanted to do as a kid."