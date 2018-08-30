BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran scores 78 as hosts bowled out for 246

Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Sam Curran hits 78 as England are bowled out for 246 on day one of the fourth Test against India at Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: England bowled out for 246 despite Curran's 78

WATCH MORE: 'A quality innings' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

WATCH MORE: 'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by Bumrah

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Moeen stars as England fight back against India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Duggan fires England into lead against Wales

Video

'Big' wicket for England - Curran removes Kohli

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions

Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso

Video

'I am one of the greatest managers in the world'

Video

Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Video

How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun

Video

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Video

Watch: Best and worst Old Firm debuts

Video

When you nail the Dele Alli celebration...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired