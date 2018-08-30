BBC Sport - What was it like for the man bowling in Sir Garry Sobers' historic six sixes in an over?

Six Sixes 50 years on: The bowler's tale

  • From the section Cricket

What was it like for the man bowling in Sir Garry Sobers' historic six sixes in an over?

BBC Wales spoke to Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash 50 years after one of the game's greatest players made history at St Helen's, Swansea in 1968 while playing for Nottinghamshire.

Top videos

Video

Six Sixes 50 years on: The bowler's tale

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Big' wicket for England - Curran removes Kohli

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions

Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso

Video

'I am one of the greatest managers in the world'

Video

Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Video

How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun

Video

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Video

Watch: Best and worst Old Firm debuts

Video

Archive: England women thrash Wales 4-0 in Cardiff

Video

Sobers' six sixes - 50 years on

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Iceland women on the brink of football history

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired