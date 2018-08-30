BBC Sport - What was it like for the man bowling in Sir Garry Sobers' historic six sixes in an over?
Six Sixes 50 years on: The bowler's tale
- From the section Cricket
What was it like for the man bowling in Sir Garry Sobers' historic six sixes in an over?
BBC Wales spoke to Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash 50 years after one of the game's greatest players made history at St Helen's, Swansea in 1968 while playing for Nottinghamshire.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired