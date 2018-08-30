BBC Sport - England v India: Moeen Ali falls to end 81-run partnership with Sam Curran
Moeen falls to end 'mighty valuable partnership' with Curran
- From the section Cricket
Moeen Ali holes out for 40 to end a "mighty valuable partnership" of 81 with Sam Curran, to leave England 167-7 on day one of the fourth Test at Southampton.
