County Championship: Gloucestershire take charge against Leicestershire

Ryan Higgins
Ryan Higgins is Gloucestershire's leading wicket-taker in Division Two this season with 39 dismissals
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day two):
Gloucestershire 202 & 152-1: Hammond 68, Dent 61*
Leicestershire 111: Griffiths 36*; Higgins 4-26
Gloucestershire (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 243 runs
Scorecard

Gloucestershire have a 243-run lead over Leicestershire after bowling the visitors out for 111 on day two.

Leicestershire resumed on 11-1 but Paul Horton (27) and Gavin Griffiths (36 not out) were two of only three players to reach double figures.

The Foxes lost their last four wickets for six runs as Ryan Higgins took 4-26.

Gloucestershire closed on 152-1 in their second innings, with Miles Hammond making 68 and Chris Dent ending the day unbeaten on 61.

