County Championship: Northants thrash Durham inside two days

Ben Sanderson finished with match figures of 7-80 in Northants' two-day victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 129 & 133: Steel 50; Sanderson 4-34 Northamptonshire 198: Wakely 60; Salisbury 4-44 & 65-3: Procter 21; Patel 2-18 Northants (19 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Northants completed a crushing seven-wicket victory over Durham inside two days at the Riverside, their third County Championship win of the season.

The visitors resumed on 189-6 but added only nine runs to their first innings before blowing away Durham by tea for just 133 despite Cameron Steel's 50.

Ben Sanderson (4-34), Richard Gleeson (3-26) and Nathan Buck (3-15) all made valuable contributions with the ball.

It left Northants needing just 65 to win, which they reached in 17 overs.

The quick defeat was Durham's second in less than two days this season, both at Chester-le-Street and their fifth overall in this Division Two campaign.

Steel was the seventh to go in Durham's second innings, with skipper Paul Collingwood the only other batsman to pass 20.

Durham coach Jon Lewis told BBC Newcastle:

"Batting at home is a problem and in fairness in Championship cricket throughout the year has not been great. Confidence isn't great and then at home most pitches have offered the bowlers something.

"If you are not a confident batting group and there is a little bit going on for the bowlers it becomes difficult, but we appear to be making it more difficult than it is.

"130 all out twice in this game is not a fair reflection of the surface. It was a tough surface but if we had managed to set them 150 in the fourth innings we wouldn't have been far off. Across the match we are 100 runs short of where we needed to be."

Northants captain Alex Wakely told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It is nice to get a win finally. It has been very frustrating. It was almost relief as we felt like we could have had five wins on the bounce in the Championship.

"We have been playing some really good cricket, but not managing to string a whole game together.

"One of my frustrations this year is that on paper we have got one of the best seam attacks in the country. We just haven't managed to have that winning mentality, but this time we have."