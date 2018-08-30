County Championship: Tom Curran takes five-for as Surrey make Notts follow on

Tom Curran played two Tests for England during last winter's Ashes tour

County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 375: Stoneman 144, Foakes 48, Jacks 48; Wood 3-66 Nottinghamshire 101: T Curran 5-28, McKerr 3-21 & 83-2: Brathwaite 39* Surrey 7 pts, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Scorecard

Pace bowler Tom Curran took 5-28 as Surrey forced Notts to follow on at The Oval after opener Mark Stoneman's 144.

Stoneman was ninth to go after hitting 18 fours in his seven-hour innings as the hosts were all out for 375.

Only three Notts batsmen reached double figures in reply as they were hustled out for 101 in just 31.4 overs.

But after opener Ben Slater was out for the second time in the day, they made more of a fight of it to reach 83-2 at the close, still 191 in arrears.

It was a highly unusual debut for Slater, signed recently from Derbyshire, as he was caught by keeper Ben Foakes for 9 after Rikki Clarke juggled the chance at slip, and was then cleanly taken by Clarke a few hours later for 21.

Curran, whose younger brother Sam top-scored for England on the opening day of the fourth Test against India, claimed five wickets in an innings for the seventh time in his career.

He was well supported by Conor McKerr (3-21) and Morne Morkel (2-21), along with Foakes, who claimed five catches.

It was McKerr who removed Slater in Nottinghamshire's second innings, and Jake Libby was lbw to Amar Virdi, but Kraigg Brathwaite survived to reach stumps on 39 not out.

Surrey began the match with a 32-point lead at the top of Division One and if they finish the job against Notts they will add another 23 to their total.

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman told BBC Radio London:

"I'm very satisfied with that and also relieved. There's a bit of everything in terms of emotions.

"It has been a tough season to date but hopefully this innings is the turning point. It was very nice to contribute and to set up a game I hope we can go on and win.

"I've felt really close to getting back into form in the last few games, but it's great to get the runs to back up what I've been feeling in practice. I'd also like to thank everyone at the club for all the support they have given me this summer."