BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook falls to leave England in 'huge trouble'
Cook falls to leave England in 'huge trouble'
- From the section Cricket
England's Alastair Cook edges Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli at slip to leave in "huge trouble" at 36-4 on day one of the fourth Test against India at Southampton.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day one - in-play clips, radio and text
WATCH MORE: 'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by Bumrah
