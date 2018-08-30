BBC Sport - England v India: Keaton Jennings dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah
'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by Bumrah
England's Keaton Jennings is "completely deceived" by Jasprit Bumrah to be dismissed for a duck on day one of the fourth Test at Southampton.
