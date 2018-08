October

4-8 1st Test, Rajkot

12-16 2nd Test, Hyderabad

21 1st ODI, Guwahati

24 2nd ODI, Indore

27 3rd ODI, Pune

29 4th ODI, Mumbai

November

1 5th ODI, Thiruvananthapuram

4 1st Twenty20 international, Kolkata (d/n)

6 2nd Twenty20 international, Kanpur-Lucknow (d/n)

11 3rd Twenty20 international, Chennai (d/n)

